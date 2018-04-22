‘Stranger Things 3’ to Begin Filming This Week

Hawkins, Indiana is about to get strange again.

The third season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things will begin filming this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Collider, producer Shawn Levy revealed that the cast already went through the first table reads of the first four scripts of the season.

“It is the same number of scripts as last year,” Levy said. “The rest of them kind of get written as we shoot, as we edit, as we go. I’m once again directing the third and fourth episodes so that I can give the Duffers a breather, and send them back into the writing cave, so that they can buff out the rest of the season. That’s why I took on these episodes in Season One, and now the three of us are just a little too superstitious to mess with what’s worked so far. The prep beyond that, it’s really a similar juggling act where the Duffers, because they always understandably want to direct the kick-off episodes, they have to juggle their limited time between writing and re-writing and prepping as directors, all at the same time.”

Levy also confirmed that Stranger Things‘ third season will be eight episodes long, the same number of episodes as in the first season but two shy of the second season, and that a fourth season is definitely in the works with more possible from there.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumption. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

Stranger Things will have a few new faces in its third season. Cary Elwes, of The Princess Bride fame, will play the mayor of Hawkins. Jack Busey plays a local reporter. Maya Thurman-Hawke plays an “alternative girl” named Robin who is bored with her day job and stumbles onto Hawkins’ darker side.