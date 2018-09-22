‘Stranger Things’ Casting Director Teases Season 3 Has a “Challenging” Storyline

The third season of Stranger Things is currently being filmed and casting director Carmen Cuba claims she is still seeking to find performers for certain characters as the upcoming season has some “challenging” storylines.

“There’s a certain storyline that’s challenging that we have to keep going back to the well for,” Cuba told The Hollywood Reporter.

If that reveal sounds vague and ambiguous, that’s intentional, as Cuba knows just how much secrecy surrounds the project while it’s still being filmed.

“There’s a lot of secrecy, and we can’t say what parts we’re looking for, so it’s still a weird challenge,” Cuba noted. “I know that if we said, ‘We’re looking for this and it’s for Stranger Things,’ we would have tons more options, but it’s still a lot of work.”

One of the biggest strengths of the series is the dynamic between all of the characters, which could explain the difficulties Cuba is facing when finding the right elements to incorporate into a new season. Last season saw only a few introductions into the ensemble, with not all of them surviving.

If there’s one thing we know about the next season, it’s that we’ll be getting to spend a lot more time with Hopper and Joyce, which could lead to a romantic relationship. The duo’s relationship has even earned the nickname “Jopper.”

“We are fans of Jopper, we are also fans of combining strength with strength among our cast, right?” producer Shawn Levy shared with Variety. “So last season, Season Two… that was all about Hopper and Eleven, Millie [Bobby Brown] and David, let’s see what happens if we pit them against each other. There’s a lot of Winona and David in Season Three.”

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping the two get to share more screen time together, with actor David Harbour also believing that the two belong together.

“There may be other people in the mix in this situation, but I think they’re built for each other and I would love to see them get together,” Harbour admitted to Variety. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other.”

Stranger Things Season Three is currently filming and will debut on Netflix in 2019.

