Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Hopes Robin Gets a Love Connection in Season 5

Much like how audiences don't know what to expect next in Stranger Things, even many of the series' stars don't know what will happen to their characters, but if things were up to Maya Hawke, she at least hopes her character gets to kiss someone in Season 5. Robin was introduced in Season 3 and had immense amounts of chemistry with Joe Keery's Steve, leading some to think they would have a love connection, only for her to reveal she was gay late in the season. Season 4 offered up a girl for Robin to have a crush on, but the feelings were seemingly unrequited.

"I trust the [creators the Duffer] brothers so much," Hawke shared with NME. "If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I'd be like, 'Uh, I got this?' So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin."

She did point out, "I hope she gets to kiss somebody -- somebody she likes. That would be cool for her."

Early on in Season 4, Robin revealed that she did have a crush on Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), a fellow member of the high school band. Once Robin got caught up in all of the unsettling adventures that unfolded this season, she had to put her interest in Vickie by the wayside. Her hopes were dashed when she saw Vickie kissing her boyfriend late in the season, but the season finale concluded with the pair making sandwiches together and Vickie admitting that she was newly single. It's unclear if there will be a love connection between them, but Hawke is surely hoping there's romance in Robin's future.

Robin's crush wasn't the only romantic reveal in Season 4, as it also saw Will (Noah Schnapp) making an emotional confession about how "Eleven" felt about Mike (Finn Wolfhard), only for this to be a thinly veiled guise for Will to vent his own feelings. Since the episode's debut, Schnapp has set the record straight on his character's intentions.

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing," Schnapp explained to Variety. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay. People have come up to me -- I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, 'Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.' That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they're doing it so well."

Stay tuned for details on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

Do you hope Robin gets a love interest in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!