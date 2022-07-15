Stranger Things 4 Star Noah Schnapp Breaks Silence After Posting Doja Cat's DMs

The internet's favorite recent mini-controversy seems to have wrapped up peacefully, after Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp took to Tiktok to tell fans he and Doja Cat have made up. Things had got a little tense between Schnapp and the rapper last week, after the young star shared screenshots of direct messages between himself and Doja Cat, in which she was asking him to help connect her with one of his co-stars. After he shared the conversation publicly, Doja Cat blasted him for being "socially unaware and wack," and called the move "snake s--t." Social media being what is, users piled on to both of the celebrities.

The rapper asked the actor for help getting in touch with Joseph Quinn who played Eddie Munson on the new season of Stranger Things. "Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?" Doja Cat asked. "Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOOO, slide into his DMs."

Some fans sided with Doja Cat after she blasted the young star, while others sympathized with Schnapp, pointing out that Doja Cat had used her platform to insult a teenager who didn't know better. It seems Schnapp got the better of the interaction, with Doja Cat reportedly losing 200,000 followers in the wake of it.

After a bit of silence, Schnapp came out yesterday with a Tiktok video that showed him dancing to Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More." In the comments, he assured fans, ""Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."

As for Quinn, who became an instant standout after his appearance in the season 4 finale, he's still trying to get his head around the level of attention he is getting in recent weeks.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

