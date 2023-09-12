Stranger Things Posts Cryptic Tease on Social Media

Stranger Things just posted another cryptic tease and fans are trying to figure out what any of this could mean for the franchise. In the clip on their social media, the Ships Ahoy counter is laying on the ground in shambles. Stranger Things did little to quell any speculation when they wrote excuse our mess as a caption. Could this hint at a return to Starcourt Mall for the upcoming season? Maybe so. But, it's impossible to tell with everything in a holding pattern as a result of the studios not negotiating with the writers or actors unions during this work stoppage.

One thing fans have become very aware of when dissecting these kinds of social media teases is how long product rollouts really take. A lot of these promotional moments are planned years out in advance of when they hit shelves or appear on social media. At some point Netflix believed there would at least be some buzz about Stranger Things building ahead of the upcoming season. With everything ground to a standstill, it feels like this would have been the perfect time for some Ships Ahoy ice cream available at other retailers. But, all we're left with is conjecture.

Stranger Things Enlisted Baskin-Robbins

(Photo: Baskin-Robbins)

This wouldn't be the first time that the Duffer Brothers called in for some ice cream backup. In 2019, Stranger Things partnered with Baskin-Robbins to help promote the show and debute some wicked flavors in the process. Right near the third season, all of the June flavors of the month ended up being inspired by the Netflix mega-hit. With names like "Eleven's Heaven" and "Upside Down Pralines" fans were probably overjoyed. Could they be in for a similar surprise? Sure does seem like it!

"We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers across the country an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana," Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement. "Whether you love the show or just love some seriously delicious ice cream creations, we've got something for everyone."

Ships Ahoy and Starcourt Mall

While Stranger Things 5 hovers out in the distance, the series' cross-branding high-point probably lies with Season 3's adventures in Starcourt Mall. While that might seem like eons ago in real-world time, the creative decision makers clearly still see the value of all the stuff introduced back then. Ships Ahoy, all that Hawkins Phys Ed. Gear, and a host of other products have continued to be popular among fans of the Netflix series. Maya Hawke spoke bout how much fun that mall set was with The Wrap back in 2019.

"I got so lucky. I got thrown into a pile of people that kind of converged at the mall," Hawke explained alongside Joe Keery. "We had so much fun together. And we laughed a lot and our scenes were really funny. Like, I think it's some of the funniest, total slapstick humor that's been happening [this season]. And it's a great environment for it, where the ice cream shop is so ridiculous and our outfits are so ridiculous."

What do you think Stranger Things is teasing here? Let us know in the comments down below!