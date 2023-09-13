Stranger Things Ice Cream: All Scoops Ahoy Flavors

Walmart has the scoop on Stranger Things ice cream. Starting September 13th at stores in the U.S. and Australia, the retailer will give fans a taste of Hawkins, Indiana, with the official Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy brand ice cream. Inspired by the Starcourt Mall ice cream parlor where Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) worked in season 3 of the hit Netflix series, Scoops Ahoy's nautical-themed flavors include Cinnamon Bun Bytes, Chocolate Pudding, Triple Decker Extravanza, and U.S.S. Butterscotch; and from the Upside Down, the flavors The Void, Mint Flare, and Pineapple Upside Down. (Don't fret, international fans: the Netflix-inspired ice cream is coming to the U.K., Italy, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year.) While Scoops Ahoy charged $1.25 per scoop in 1985 prices, a 14 oz. pint costs $4.96 at Walmart. See all the Stranger Things ice cream flavors and their official descriptions below. (And try your dessert with a Surfer Boy frozen pizza, also available at Walmart.) Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Flavors



Scoops Ahoy Chocolate Pudding Dive into the tantalizing world of Stranger Things with Scoops Ahoy's latest sensation – Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream Pint 14oz! This Netflix-inspired ice cream flavor pays homage to everyone's favorite telekinetic heroine, Eleven, and her unwavering love for chocolate pudding. Indulge in the rich, creamy goodness that transports you straight to the halls of Hawkins Middle School. Chocolate Pudding 14oz is a luscious blend of velvety chocolate ice cream infused with luxurious swirls of delectable pudding and vanilla wafers. Scoops Ahoy brings the iconic ice cream parlor from the show right into your home, allowing you to savor a piece of the thrilling world of Hawkins, Indiana. Share a pint with your fellow binge-watchers or treat yourself to a spoonful of nostalgia as you uncover the mysteries of Stranger Things. prevnext

Scoops Ahoy U.S.S. Butterscotch Introducing USS Butterscotch 14oz from the delightful Scoops Ahoy ice cream brand, inspired by the iconic ice cream parlor featured in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things! This nostalgic and scrumptious treat will transport you straight to the Starcourt Mall, where you'll join Eleven, Dustin, and the gang on their extraordinary adventures. Our Scoops Ahoy USS Butterscotch Ice Cream Pint 14oz is a creamy and dreamy blend of rich, golden butterscotch, swirled to perfection with velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. Each spoonful of this decadent dessert is like diving into a pool of buttery, sweet goodness, making for an unforgettable snacking experience that will leave you craving more. prevnext

Scoops Ahoy Triple Decker Extravaganza Welcome to the world of Stranger Things with Scoops Ahoy's most adventurous creation yet – Triple Decker Extravaganza ice cream 14oz pint! Inspired by Netflix's hit series, this ice cream masterpiece brings together vanilla and butter ice cream with a maple ribbon, waffle and chocolate peanut butter candy. Each layer of this sumptuous dessert is packed with flavors and textures that will transport you right into the heart of Hawkins, Indiana. Whether you're throwing a viewing party or simply want to experience the world of Stranger Things in a new and delightful way, Triple Decker Extravaganza 14oz is the perfect choice for fans and ice cream lovers alike. prevnext

Scoops Ahoy Cinnamon Bun Bytes Venture into the captivating world of Stranger Things with Scoops Ahoy's latest sensation – Cinnamon Bun Bytes 14oz! Inspired by Netflix's spellbinding series, this ice cream delicacy combines the mouthwatering essence of cinnamon buns with a creamy ice cream base, creating a dessert experience that's both nostalgic and incredibly satisfying. Cinnamon Bun Bytes 14 OZ captures the spirit of Stranger Things with a dessert that's packed with flavors and textures that transport you straight to the charming town of Hawkins, Indiana. Each bite of this enchanting treat is filled with the warmth and comfort of a freshly baked cinnamon bun. Scoops Ahoy presents a luxurious ice cream base swirled with ribbons of rich cinnamon cream cheese swirl, evoking the irresistible aroma of a bakery in the heart of Hawkins. The magic doesn't end there – nestled within this divine blend, you'll discover scrumptious morsels of cinnamon bun, adding an element of indulgence to this extraordinary dessert creation. prevnext

Scoops Ahoy Pineapple Upside Down Step into the world of Stranger Things with Scoops Ahoy's most whimsical creation yet – Pineapple Upside Down Ice Cream Pint 14oz! Drawing inspiration from Netflix's hit series, this ice cream marvel fuses the irresistible taste of pineapple with a velvety ice cream blend, transporting your taste buds to the mysterious realm of the Upside Down. Pineapple Upside Down 14oz captures the essence of Stranger Things with a dessert experience that is both delicious and enchanting. Each spoonful of this charming concoction is packed with flavors and textures that will whisk you away to the heart of Hawkins, Indiana, and beyond. Scoops Ahoy presents a luscious ice cream base infused with the tropical sweetness of pineapple , creating a delightful fusion of flavors reminiscent of the classic pineapple upside-down cake. The adventure doesn't stop there – dive deeper into the Upside Down with a delectable swirl of salted caramel that adds a touch of mystery to this extraordinary dessert with rich pound cake chunks. prevnext

Scoops Ahoy The Void Introducing Scoops Ahoy Vanilla Void Cookie Ice Cream Pint 14oz – an ice cream flavor inspired by the captivating world of Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things! This one-of-a-kind treat will have you venturing into the Upside Down, with its decadent blend of rich, velvety, and mysterious dark Upside Down vanilla with a strawberry ribbon and vanilla cream cookie pieces taking you on a journey to the extraordinary. Scoops Ahoy brings you a taste of the ice cream parlor from Stranger Things, allowing fans to indulge in an immersive experience that transcends the realm of the ordinary. Take a break from binge-watching your favorite series and transport yourself into the thrilling world of Hawkins, Indiana, with every spoonful of this deliciously addictive concoction. Whether you're craving a late-night snack while exploring the mysteries of the Upside Down, or simply in search of an extraordinary dessert to enjoy with friends, Vanilla Void 14 oz is a must-try flavor that will leave you spellbound. Scoop up a pint today and unlock a world of enigmatic delight! prevnext