Baskin-Robbins Launches Stranger Things-Inspired Ice Cream

Stranger Things fans are exactly a month away from the show’s third season, but it looks like they don’t have to wait long to enjoy some 80s-fueled fun. In conjunction with the upcoming third season, Baskin-Robbins has launched a specialty menu of Stranger Things-flavored ice cream, snacks, and merchandise.

Throughout June, Baskin-Robbins customers can try two new Stranger Things-inspired Flavors of the Month, which draw inspiration from two of the more supernatural elements of the show. There’s “Eleven’s Heaven”, a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing-flavored ribbon. “Upside Down Pralines” will also be available, which is a chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon. The company also announced the USS Butterscotch Quarts, a butterscotch and toffee flavored ice cream that is a “sneak peek” of what’s to come in July.

In addition to these two ice cream flavors, Baskin-Robbins will also include a few different menu options inspired by Stranger Things. Among those is the “Upside Down Sundae”, which features the aforementioned Flavor of the Month built with the toppings on the bottom. There’s also the Demogorgon Sundae which, as the name suggests, is a waffle bowl sundae that bears resemblance to the show’s monster. The Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat is also available, which is a Snickers ice cream pizza topped with strings of fudge and M&M Christmas lights.

Rounding out the list is the Elevenade Freeze, a summer drink made of vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid lemonade. On Sunday, June 9th, from 3 to 7pm at participating locations, fans can sample the Elevenade Freeze while supplies last. Baskin-Robbins will also be bringing the show’s Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop into the real world with an ice cream truck, which will be serving scoops to fans on the West Coast in June.

If that wasn’t enough, the chain will also be offering some non-edible Stranger Things merchandise, including t-shirts, magnets and sticker sets, and an exclusive Funko POP! figure of Steve Harrington. Those who take home ice cream from the chain can also collect part of the magic, with four limited-edition containers featuring designs from the show.

“We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers across the country an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana,” Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement. “Whether you love the show or just love some seriously delicious ice cream creations, we’ve got something for everyone.”

The third season of Stranger Things will debut on Netflix on July 4th.