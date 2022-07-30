Stranger Things Star Opens Up About Addiction





Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower talked about his struggles with addiction this week. Fans praised the actor for his honesty on social media. It's been sober for seven and a half years now. Bower had to receive hospital treatment at various points. Before the Netflix mega-hit, he also starred in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. But, it's been years since that Robert Pattinson franchise was in theaters. There were some dark times and he's thankful to have come out the other side whole. Bower is truly honored by all the nice messages from fans after his Twitter post. You can read what he said for yourself down below.

"12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most," Bower wrote. "It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life."

But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be.

Remember, we are all works in progress

Recently, Bower told Variety that his wild staredown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven was put into jeopardy. The actress reportedly struggled with how scary her friend looked in all the Vecna makeup.

"They brought her up into a position where she's bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn't look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing," Bower revealed. "After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, 'I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,' because I'm a smoker."

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo told Jimmy Kimmel that he had his own bizarre interaction with Vecna while they were filming. A photo session saw the cast talking to the villain in sweatpants.

"And so it was kind of like a little line of the cast in costume," Matarazzo began. "They went whenever they had free time during filming. And I saw Vecna sitting there and I looked at him and I was like 'Hi. It's great to see you.' I hadn't seen him since the table read. And he was just like 'Yeah, how are you? It's good to see you,' in like a lawn chair, feet up, and like whole half done up in Vecna gear. It is unsettling and just bonkers, yeah."

