First Images and Release Date for ‘Suspiria’ Remake Emerge

The first footage from the upcoming remake of Suspiria left a big impact on those who witnessed it at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada last month, piquing fans’ interest in the Dakota Johnson-starring film. While we patiently wait for a trailer, we were given our first official look at the film, in addition to learning of its November 2nd release date.

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

Dario Argento’s original 1977 film offered audiences a surreal and nightmarish descent into madness, with its tone setting it apart from the deluge of slasher films being released around the time. Unfortunately, the experience of filming this remake took a toll on Johnson.

“[Filming Suspiria], no lie, f-cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson revealed to Elle. “We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.”

One reason the production might have been so traumatic is that, rather than merely exploring the film’s narrative, director Guadagnino attempted to capture the nightmarish mood of the original.

“Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I saw the poster when I was 11 and then I saw the film when I was 14, and it hit me hard. I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remakeSuspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.”

The film also stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

Check out Suspiria when it lands in theaters on November 2nd.

