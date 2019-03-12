‘John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night’ TV Series Not Moving Forward at SYFY

In the fall of 2017, president of Storm King Productions Sandy King confirmed that their comic book series John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night would be getting a TV series adaptation from SYFY, with Carpenter himself likely directing entries in the anthology. After months without updates on the project, King confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being.

“We had one [project] where SYFY wanted Tales for a Halloween Night but it quickly became evident that they just wanted the title. And I really saw a disaster on the horizon,” King revealed to ComicBook.com. “So I went, ‘No, no, no. This is not a good idea.’ It was a greenlit series but if it’s not gonna be something cool for the fans and for the eventual audience, then I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it.”

Rather than the project getting re-worked to make both parties happy, King confirmed, “It’s dead.”

Storm King has consistently delivered audiences exciting genre stories, with John Carpenter‘s name being one of the most iconic in the history of horror. As proven with last year’s Halloween, Carpenter and Storm King would only be involved with a project using their brand if it would offer fans more than just a recognizable name.

“I think we have a pretty good idea what our fans want to see and we definitely have a pretty good idea what should come out from,” King explained. “If somebody’s a fan of that anthology, there should be a character to any show that comes out of it…it shouldn’t be just barfing up the books. It should be something that grows out of it or has a flavor of it or in some way meets the expectations or why are we giving it that title? Call it ‘Bozo Goes To Mars’ or something else.”

King isn’t ruling out the possibility of the comic series being adapted into a TV series at some point, but that the project would have to have the right collaborators to ensure the quality of the final product.

“It’s all cool. We can do another series but I think if you use that title, you should in some way meet those expectations. So we’ll see,” King confessed. “It doesn’t mean something can’t be done but at its core, the people we work with have to respect horror fans and respect the genre. That’s the core of it. Not just respect the fact that horror right now makes money.”

She added, “And that’s something you really have to be willing to walk away from. When you look at it and go, ‘Nah, no, it’s not good enough.’ There are times you just have to sit there and go, ‘Seriously, why did you think that was a good idea?’ And if you’re me, you have to be prepared for everybody to be pissed off about it.”

