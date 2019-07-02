This Saw Mega-Scale Billy Puppet Talks For Maximum Creepiness

Don’t have enough creepy dolls lying around the house? If so, you’ll be happy to know that Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their MDS Mega Scale Billy doll from the Saw horror franchise. Jigsaw’s puppet stands 15-inches tall with 11 points of articulation. Pressing the button that’s hidden on his back will activate cheerful talking sounds with phrases like “Live or die. Make your choice”. Fun!

The most affordable place to grab a Billy Doll is right here at Entertainment Earth where it can be pre-ordered for $89.99 with free shipping slated for January. That means you’ll have it in plenty of time for Chris Rock’s Saw reimagining which is slated to hit theaters on October 23, 2020. Production on the film is currently underway.

On a related note, merchandising for season 3 of Stranger Things has been through the roof, particularly with regard to the summer in Hawkins theme, but Netflix has really outdone themselves with this. Netflix and Big Mouth Toys have teamed up to create an inflatable Demogorgon yard sprinkler that stands over 6-feet tall and sprays water out of its spiky, terrifying maw. All you need to do is inflate and connect it to a standard water hose.

If you want to take your summer barbecues to the Upside Down and beyond, you can order Demogorgon lawn sprinkler right here at Amazon for $99.99.

