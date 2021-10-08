Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Breaks Silence on Movie Revival

A few weeks ago came the news that a Teen Wolf revival movie was officially on the way from creator Jeff Davis and the cast from the hit MTV series was in talks to return. Now lead actor Tyler Posey, who starred in all 100 episodes of the original show itself inspired by the 1980s film starring Michael J. Fox, has sounded off on his return, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I’m just excited to play this character again. I miss him, I love him.” Perhaps a little ironically, Posey specifically noted that he’s excited to play his character when he’s…well, no longer a teen.

“We were in high school for what seemed like 10 years,” Posey added. “I’m excited to see them age and get out of high school. High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I’m excited to see how it’s going to be without that sort of character of a school involved. It will be interesting…. I think as long as we have the element of a really great relationship, whether it’s friends or romantic, then everything else kind of falls into place.”

A previously released synopsis for the new movie reads as follows:

“In the Teen Wolf movie, a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Jeff Davis will return to write the new film, which is in development for the Paramount+ streaming platform. It’s unclear who will return from the cast for the new movie, especially since many of them have gone on to appear in other major TV shows, some of them still ongoing. Co-stars of Posey in the series included Crystal Reed (Gotham, Swamp Thing), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), and Colton Haynes (Arrow). The cast previously reunited in the summer of 2020 for virtual reunion special amid COVID-19 pandemic, taking part of MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign during the initial quarantine lockdown.

