Terminator: Dark Fate Actor Teases the Spinoff Movie He’d Like to See

Other than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic T-800, the Terminator franchise isn’t known for bringing back older models of cyborg assassin, with Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna teasing that he’d like to see a spinoff in the franchise that explores the characters that served as the models for the terrifying machines. With the nature of the series seeing a group of time-traveling cyborgs attempting to kill characters related to their ultimate demise, when one robot fails its mission, a more advanced model is sent to take its place, so while we won’t expect to see Luna’s Rev-9 appear again in the timeline, the actor would like to see the killer’s creation.

“There’s always contingencies for the filmmakers to make sure that they have everything sorted,” Luna shared with ComicBook.com about his possible return to the series. “To me, it’s really just moment to moment. I hadn’t considered a possibility of returning, but after the film was done, we were all doing the press rounds and doing some Q and A’s and stuff, seeing the audience’s response and how much they really loved the character and the ‘New Terminator,’ as everyone calls him, I kind of jokingly threw the idea around to [director] Tim [Miller], this thing has a real mind of a stand-alone picture, Joker-esque. You know, an anatomy of a killing machine kind of movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “To me, it was just interesting. Who are these guys? Who is the human man that the T-800 is based off of? Who is the human man the T-1000 is based off of? It’s an interesting idea to explore who was this human that was the Rev-9? Could it be that he was just this really great hero in the distance? And you know, I’ve said a couple times before, I think it’s happened, you have your common enemy take the face of their heroes. I thought that would be kind of cool. But to go back and to try to investigate what that hero was before he became [a cyborg], or maybe he was taken down.”

In the film, decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity’s fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.

Terminator: Dark Fate is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28th.

Would you like to see this spinoff? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!