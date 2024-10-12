Terrifier 3: Breaking Down Art’s Most Gruesome Kills

Art The Clown is back and despite Terrifier 3 taking place during the holiday season, the killer clown held nothing back when it came to sharing his own brand of the holiday spirit. Looking to be on track to take the number one spot at the box office for its opening weekend, reports are coming in fast and furious that Art’s latest movie is one that is causing some audience members to pass out in theaters. Now seems like the perfect time to break down some of Art’s most gruesome kills in Terrifier 3 and considering just how gory some of these scenes turn out to be, we’re going to tread very lightly.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Terrifier 3 and want to avoid spoilers, be forewarned that we’ll be spoiling many of the film’s death scenes. To start, we need to dive in Art’s third movie debut which presents some of the most gruesome kills of the franchise to date. Breaking his way into a family’s home during the Christmas season, Art wears his new Santa Claus suit and proceeds to horrifically strike down the father, mother, and son of this family with an ax. In typical Terrifier fashion, the family meets a bloody and grisly end, even the youngest daughter being unable to escape as Art spots her hiding inside of a kitchen cabinet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following this, viewers are taken into the past wherein Art is reborn thanks to the final girl, Victoria, who is now possessed by the demonic “Pale Girl”. In taking out wrestling superstar’s Chris Jericho with their bare hands, the new slasher duo escapes and enters something of a catatonic coma for what is to come. Once they are awakened, two construction workers are on the receiving end of their wrath as Vicky stabs a worker in the throat and Art treats his victim’s face as if he were peeling a banana.

Cineverse

Santa Art Is Coming To Town

In acquiring his Santa suit, Art The Clown takes it from an unsuspecting bar-goer who is wearing Kris Kringle’s attire. Once the slasher villain dispatches this Santa’s friends with a pistol, he whips out a jerry-rigged fire extinguisher that releases a torrent of liquid nitrogen. Using the weapon on this Santa’s extremities, Art then blasts him in the face, transforming him into a twisted snowman, carrot and all.

Once Art gains his Santa suit, he puts it to a truly twisted use. Arriving at a shopping mall, the slasher villain hands out presents to children. In a horrific display, the slasher proves that no one is safe from his wrath as one of the presents contains a bomb. Claiming dozens of victims, young and old, the explosion was far from the most horrific thing Art does in the film.

Cineverse

The Infamous Shower Scene

This is a death scene that has garnered the lion’s share of attention for Terrifier 3. Two college kids, one of which was interested in creating a podcast based on Art’s horrific exploits are sharing a shower when the slasher makes his presence known. Baring a chainsaw, Art dispatches the two teens in such a way that it’s quite difficult to even describe in writing but rest assured, the killer clown has earned his place as one of the most grotesque movie villains of all time with his work here.

On top of this kill, Art performed another big murder off-screen. Terrifier 3 sees previous final girl Sienna returning to the spotlight with both herself and her brother, Jonathan, trying to forge new lives. Unfortunately, it seems as though Art and Vicky got their hands on Jonathan as his skull is featured in the final act of the sequel.

The Grand Finale

Art and Vicky arrive on Sienna’s doorstep, grotesquely dispatching her uncle off-screen but displaying his body in the family’s home. Capturing Sienna and her aunt, the slasher villains dispatch Sienna’s aunt in such a way that it’s too terrible to describe. It involves a plastic tube and live rats and it’s one of those scenes that has to be seen to be believed. Terrifier 3 pushes the envelope and then some.

Art The Clown’s reign of terror is one that will help Terrifier 3 rise to the top of the charts for its opening weekend and should the killer clown return for a fourth film, he’ll need to go to some serious lengths to top his recent kills. Art might not have killed Sienna in his reign of terror, but the final girl has lost far more than she ever imagined and will now be on a serious mission of revenge should she return.

Want to stay up to date on all things Art The Clown? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest Terrifier updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.