Terrifier 3 Gets Home Video Release Date That’s Perfect for a Freaky Holiday Season

Just in time for the holidays the third installment to the Terrifier franchise will be available on EST and VOD later this month. In Terrifier 3, viewers are transported into a future five years after Sienna Shaw survived Art’s terror by “decapitating” him. Of course, the being wasn’t actually dead, he was resurrected by Victoria, sole survivor of the Miles County massacre, now possessed by the Little Pale Girl. Her supernatural pregnancy gives birth to Art’s head and his headless body retrieves it while the two escape the psych ward.

Art’s back for vengeance with “Victoria” at his side. For Sienna, moving past the incident hasn’t been easy. She blames herself for what happened to Brooke, her best friend, and sees hallucinations of her as she lives with survivor’s guilt. As Sienna and her loved ones try to put the past behind them and indulge in Christmas cheer, Art is ready to turn their cheer into a bloody nightmare.

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 is Coming to Blu-ray, iVOD and EST

For those looking to stuff the stockings of a horror lover in their life, physical copies of Terrifier 3 release December 17th starting at $29.99. For the collectors editions, that will run anywhere between $38.99 – $49.98. If you’re too impatient, it will be streaming starting November 26th for both the HD and SD options of EST for $24.99, while the HD/SD of iVOD comes with a slightly cheaper price point of $19.99. Additionally, Amazon is selling an exclusive collector’s edition that runs a hefty price tag, but it does come with a barf bag!

There are several bonus features to consider, including a “Making Of” featurette, a creepy twist on the traditional Yule log with the “Eulogy Log” featuring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, and more.

Damien Leone’s indie slasher has become the most successful of all the Terrifier films, grossing over $80 million dollars at the worldwide box office. It’s touted as the highest grossing unrated film ever. It received high praise from critics as well as fans who are rallying to see studios invest more into slashers following its success.