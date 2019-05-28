Terrifier Sequel to Begin Filming This Fall, Director Promises It Will Be 10 Times Bigger Than Original

For decades, horror fans would make a pilgrimage to video stores in search of the most bizarre and disturbing movies they could find, with long-forgotten films finding new life and earning cult followings long after their release. The prominence of streaming media has led to the end of video stores, yet the concept of discovering hidden gems has been made easier than ever. Take for example a film like Terrifier, about a killer clown going on a murder spree on Halloween night, which might not have been a huge hit upon release, only for its debut on Netflix to earn it a passionate fanbase over the years. That film’s director, Damien Leone, took to Facebook to confirm that he had secured funding for a sequel, while also teasing details about what to expect of the follow-up film.

“Thank you all very much for your patience! We are thrilled to finally announce that Terrifier 2 is funded and slated to begin filming in the fall of this year!” Leone posted on the film’s Facebook page. “We are unchained and unrestricted, so rest assured, Terrifier 2 will be the merciless, no holds barred follow-up you’ve been hoping for. If you thought we pushed the envelope in part 1…you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Making a film that claims to be bigger and badder than its predecessor is easier said than done, as the larger scope of the upcoming installment will require more funds. Luckily, fans can put their money where there mouths are to ensure the project meets its goals.

“Now since the scope of Terrifier 2 is 10x bigger than the original, we can still really use your help!” the post added. “Thankfully, we’ve gotten numerous requests at conventions and on social media to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the sequel so that is our goal! In the coming weeks we will launch a small indiegogo campaign with the hopes of raising some much needed additional funds.”

Leone continued, “Again, we want to thank you from the bottom of our black hearts for your constant support and patience. We mean it when we say, the success of Terrifier is based solely on the dedication of our fanbase. In return, we want you to be involved every step of the way and we promise to deliver a film that surpasses your expectations!”

The post also offered hints of the new film’s narrative, with the synopsis reading, “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way.”

