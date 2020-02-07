Texas Chain Saw Massacre Remake Finds Directors

Reports began to emerge last fall that plans were moving forward to develop a remake of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with Variety now revealing that Ryan and Andy Tohill have been tapped to helm the new film. The pair previously directed 2018’s The Dig, with this new reboot being penned by Chris Thomas Devlin and being produced by Rodolfo Sayagues and Fede Alvarez, with Alvarez having previously directed the 2013 Evil Dead remake. This new film will mark the second official remake of the original concept, following the 2003 remake starring Jessica Biel from director Marcus Nispel.

“The Tohills’ vision is exactly what the fans want,” Alvarez shared in a statement. “It’s violent, exciting, and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

The original 1974 film was written and directed by Tobe Hooper, following a group of travelers who inadvertently stumble into the home of sadistic cannibals, the most memorable of which being Leatherface, a deformed murderer who would craft masks from the faces of his victims.

Despite being one of the most famous horror films in history, the franchise has had a difficult time replicating the success of the original film. The debut installment earned three proper sequels within the narrative before the 2003 remake, with that remake earning itself a prequel in 2006. In 2013, fans were given Texas Chainsaw 3D, which was meant to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, while 2017’s Leatherface was meant to serve as a direct prequel to the original film.

Recent years have seen all sorts of reports about how the concept could be revived, with some talks including the possibility of the concept being turned into a TV series. Bill Moseley, whose Chop Top from the first sequel is nearly as beloved among fans as Leatherface, previously revealed his excitement about possibly returning to the series.

“Well, always Chop Top, absolutely, from Chainsaw 2,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com when discussing characters he’d like to play again. “I would love to have done that character, I came close when I did Texas Chainsaw 3D a couple of years ago. I got the call from the producer of that movie saying we want you to play Drayton Sawyer. And I’m just thinking, ‘Well that’s like asking Moe to come back and play Curly. Or Curly to come back and play Moe, I guess is more accurate.”

