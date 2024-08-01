Thanksgiving Getting the 4K Treatment From Sony With New Steelbook Release

One of last year’s horror hits is getting another physical release, this time in the 4K Ultra HD format that so many physical media collectors crave. Thanksgiving, the holiday-themed slasher from Eli Roth, got a Blu-ray earlier this year in the United States, but folks have been hoping to see it get a 4K disc at some point. That wish is being granted this coming Halloween season, thanks to a new edition of the film from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

This week, Sony announced the Thanksgiving Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, which will be released on October 15th (pre-orders are live on Amazon now). The steelbook, which you can see below, features some eerie art from the film, as well as a letter to the fans from Roth. Take a look!

Thanksgiving Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook arrives October 15th

The 4K Ultra HD steelbook will include a standard Blu-ray disc that comes with all of the features present on the initial Blu-ray release. The 4K disc, which presents the film in Dolby Vision, also includes a couple of brand new “Behead-the-Scenes” featurettes. You can check out the full list of special features below!

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Eli Roth

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

ALL-NEW: Behead-the-Scenes Featurettes – an intimate, must-see look at the making of this new horror classic, as shot on-set by the cast! – “Carve Diem” and “Giving Shanks”

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Commentary with Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff’s Early Films

Behind the Screams

Gore Galore

Fans who loved the film were excited to learn, shortly after its release, that Sony had already given the green light to a sequel. Roth will be returning to helm a second Thanksgiving movie, which is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Ahead of Thanksgiving‘s theatrical premiere last year, Roth told ComicBook that the film wasn’t focused on setting up a sequel, but that he and writer Jeff Rendell had thought about one throughout production.

“Well, we didn’t really think too much beyond this movie, but as we were shooting, you start joking around going, ‘Oh yeah, we could do a movie set there, we could do this, we could do that. The Thanksgivingverse’” Roth told us. “I mean, it’s completely up to the fans. But we had such a great time making it and the more you think about it, the more ideas you get. And working with this cast, which is a dream cast, the cast of a lifetime, and reuniting with Milan [Chadima] my DP from Hostel and Hostel II and the original [Thanksgiving] trailer. We were like, we don’t want to stop. It was one of those shoots. It was so fast, when the shoot ended, we were really sad it was over. We thought, ‘Okay, how can we get back to this?’ So if the movie does well, I’d love to continue it.”