The Addams Family: First Clip Released

A new take on The Addams Family is set to hit theaters next months, delivering some family-friendly scares to the multiplex. If you’ve already bought the film’s Funko POP!s and eaten your way through the film’s IHOP menu, a new clip might be here to tide you over. The first clip from the CGI reboot has made its way online, which shows the family gathering around the table as only they can. The family then muses about their upcoming family reunion, before Uncle Fester makes a pretty extravagant entrance.

The all-new Addams Family will see the Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. In addition to Moretz, The Addams Family will star Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandma. The film will also feature two original characters – Alison Janney as reality-TV host Margaux Needler, and Elsie Fisher as her daughter Parker.

The film will be directed by Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, and will take the iconic family into a whole new generation.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

The Addams Family will arrive in theaters on October 11th.