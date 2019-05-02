The Annabelle Funko Pop Comes Home

Funko has released their second Pop figure this week based on The Conjuring horror franchise, and it is none other than the creepy, demonic doll from Annabelle, Annabelle Creation, and the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home.

The Annabelle in Chair Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. Look for a variant of the Annabelle Pop figure to hit Hot Topic in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who are unfamiliar, the Annabelle films are spinoffs in the highly successful The Conjuring franchise which currently includes The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, and Annabelle: Creation. The series will continue with Annabelle Comes Home on June 28th and The Conjuring 3, which is slated to hit theaters on September 11th, 2020.The synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home reads:

“Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her ‘safely’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends”.

As for the other Pop figure released from The Conjuring series this week, it’s The Nun from the 2018 film of the same name. Actually, there are two figures – one with a closed mouth and another in full nightmare mode. You can pre-order them both right here with shipping slated for September – just make sure to keep them out of the room where you sleep.

The synopsis for The Nun reads:

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest (Demian Bichir) with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

In addition to the Pop figures, Funko also announced new 5 Star horror figures today based on Annabelle from Annabelle, the nun from The Nun, Michael Myers from Halloween and Jack Torrance from The Shining. Those figures should be available to pre-order right here at some point today, May 2nd.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.