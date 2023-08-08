The Changeling Trailer Starring LaKeith Stanfield Released by Apple TV+

Some of the most unsettling horror stories are the ones that put a family in danger, but as teased in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Changeling, a family could also be the root of that terror. Not to be confused with either the 1980 The Changeling or 2008's Changeling, this new series is an adaptation of Victor LaValle's 2017 novel. Even though it's an adaptation of an unrelated storyline, this upcoming narrative looks to blend together, drama, horror, and fantasy in unexpected and thrilling ways as do its predecessors of the same name. Check out the trailer below for Apple TV+'s The Changeling before its three-episode premiere on September 8th.

The 2017 novel is described, "When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself -- and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion, and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

Apple TV+ describes the new series, "Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

"The Changeling is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Kelly Marcel, the book's author Victor LaValle, David Knoller, and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star LaKeith Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producer, Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer."

The Changeling premieres on Apple TV+ on September 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!