‘The Conjuring 3’ to Begin Production This June

Thanks to films like Saw and Insidious, filmmaker James Wan established himself as a force in genre cinema, with The Conjuring solidifying that he could take a traditional haunted house premise and inject it with immense amounts of style to make a truly terrifying experience. The film was such a success that it inspired not only a series of spinoff films, but also a sequel in 2016. After years of relative silence about a third film in the series as the studio focused on expanding the shared universe of horror films, a third film was confirmed earlier this week as having a September 11, 2020 release date, with Production Weekly noting that the film is expected to begin shooting this June.

While there’s still a long wait for fans to see this third film, this summer will also mark the release of Annabelle Comes Home, the third entry into the spinoff Annabelle series. Despite this being a spinoff, the new film will mark the return of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit,” star Patrick Wilson confirmed with Digital Spy last year about the franchise. “Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.”

The original film starred Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, inspired by a real-life pair of investigators. Details about this third film’s plot are unknown, but one major difference fans can expect is that Wan won’t be helming the film, instead handing over director duties to Michael Chaves.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan shared in a statement when the film was initially announced. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

Wan added, “I’m excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens.”

The Conjuring 3 hits theaters on September 11, 2020. The Warrens will next be seen in Annabelle Comes Home, landing in theaters on June 28th.

