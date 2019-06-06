Vera Farmiga Celebrates First Day of the Conjuring 3 With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Conjuring became a dark horse hit back in 2013, which has since spawned an entire horror movie universe franchise. Fans are especially excited for the next two installments of the franchise, Annabelle Comes Home (releasing this summer) and The Conjuring 3 (arriving in fall of 2020).

Both of these third chapters of their respective franchises will feature the return of Conjuring stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Ed and Lorraine Warren – and Farmiga took to social media to give fans the heads up that she and Wilson are back on set and ready to shoot The Conjuring 3:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy first day #Conjuring3, Mr. Warren, my PWilz, 🖤🖤🖤@patrickwilson73 @michaelchaves @creepypuppet @newlinecinema @wbpictures @EleanorMakeup @TheConjuring”

It’s a nice little endearing picture of two actors (sitting in the wrong seats) who have forged a nice working relationship (and franchise paycheck), working under the guidance of Conjuring 1 and 2 director James Wan. Wan won’t be returning for The Conjuring 3, however: that task falls to director Michael Chaves, who is best known (or infamously known) for directing this year’s Latin-culture spinoff of the Conjuring franchise, The Curse of La Llorona.

The plot of the Conjuring 3 is being kept under wraps, but James Wan did reveal the following in an interview with Bloody-Disgusting late last year:

“It’s this guy who was on trial for committing a murder. I think it’s the first time in America’s history where the defendant used possessions as a reason, as an excuse.”

That comment led fans to look at real-life cases the Warren’s worked, with two emerging as clear frontrunners:

Werewolf: The True Story of Demonic Possession – a book the Warrens wrote about a man named Bill Ramsey in Southend, England, who believed he was possessed by a demon that looked like a wolf, leading to violent attacks and an eventual exorcism attempt by the Warrens. The 1981 case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who killed his landlord and claimed he did so while being possessed by the same demon the Warrens had exorcised from his fiancée’s brother.

Either one sounds like a good story angle to us – how about you?

The Conjuring 3 hits theaters on September 11, 2020.