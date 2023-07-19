The Conjuring Producer Offers Update on Franchise’s Future

A new TV series inspired by the world of The Conjuring was previously announced for Max, but with longtime producer of the franchise Peter Safran taking on a more prominent role with James Gunn at DC Studios, his direct involvement in the spooky series will start to wane. Luckily, Safran confirmed that just because he is taking a backseat with the franchise, it will still be moving forward not just with the TV series, but that there are also big-screen adventures on the way. The fourth film in the proper narrative, The Conjuring: Last Rites, reportedly has a completed script yet no timeline for the project has been confirmed.

“With the future Conjuring movies, the Safran Company still runs them, but I do have a full-time other job at this point,” Safran confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “There’s some incredibly interesting stuff coming down the pipeline.”

The producer added, “On the feature-film front, there are a couple of things that I think are wonderful. I think our fans will be very pleased when they hear what they’re doing.”

While we don’t know when Last Rites could be moving forward, the confirmed next entry in the sprawling franchise is The Nun II, which is expected to land in theaters on September 8th. The movie comes from director Michael Chaves, who previously helmed 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

“It was one of those scripts you read and is legitimately scary,” Chaves shared with the outlet. “Sometimes, especially when you’re reading a lot of horror movie scripts, you know that you can make it scary, but her writing and her take on the world and the characters were so unsettling. It took everything that worked with the Nun in Conjuring 2, and everything that worked in the first Nun, and just took it further.”

The original The Conjuring was directed by James Wan, who also helmed the follow-up film. Similar to Safran, Wan has seemingly taken a backseat to being directly involved in bringing the tales of terror within the franchise to life, though oversees elements of production to make sure it falls in line with audience expectations.

Given the ominous title, some fans are already expecting Last Rites to be the final entry in the series, but we doubt the overall franchise will be coming to an end anytime soon.

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th. Stay tuned for details on the future of The Conjuring franchise.

