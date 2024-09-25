The Crow Featurette Brings an Iconic Location to Life (Exclusive)

The new adaptation of The Crow put a few spins on the beloved lore introduced in James O'Barr's original comic, which also means bringing a fresh take to elements seen in the 1994 movie adaptation. A core component of all versions of the narrative, however, is the love story between Eric and Shelly and how their paths in life brought them together, allowing them to flourish and build a life of their own. In a new featurette for The Crow, you can see how the production designers crafted the loft that was meant to be their refuge from the outside world, despite this locale ultimately being the place of immense tragedy. You can check out the featurette above and watch The Crow, now available at home! Buy now, watch instantly.

Per press release, "Based on the iconic graphic novel, The Crow tells the dark love story of Eric and Shelly, and the lengths one will go to for someone they love. Directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård (IT), FKA twigs (award-winning singer-songwriter), and Danny Huston (The Constant Gardener)."

"Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of The Crow in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

"Learn more about Bill Skarsgård becoming The Crow, building the environment, designing the costumes, and other behind-the-scenes special features with this talented cast and crew, available on participating platforms. Based on the comic book series & comic strip by James O'Barr. Screenplay by Zach Baylin and William Schneider. Directed by Rupert Sanders."

After the releases of the original movie and comic, the spirit of The Crow has continued in follow-up comic books, multiple live-action sequels, and even a TV series. This most recent The Crow has been years in the making, but it's expected to merely be the beginning of a major franchise expansion.

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," producer Sam Pressman shared with Deadline earlier this year. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

The Crow is now available at home! Buy now, watch instantly.

Will you be checking out the movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!