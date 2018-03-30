Producer of ‘The First Purge’ Details How It Differs From the Rest of the Franchise

Over the course of three films, the Purge franchise has explored a range of carnage, from isolated events of inside a family’s home to city-sprawling action and mayhem, with this summer’s The First Purge set to explore how the violent tradition began. One of the film’s producers, Andrew Form, detailed how the upcoming film will feature the most personal story in the series yet.

“This Purge is about a neighborhood. It’s a lot of similar things, but it is specific to this neighborhood and to me, and I can’t believe I am going to say this and don’t quote me on it, but it feels more personal than the other Purge movies,” Form shared wit CinemaBlend. “It really does. I’ve seen the movie once and it was a long cut so I don’t want to lead you down a path if we end up changing it, but it just feels like a more personal story and the protagonist in this Purge is just a badass. He’s just a cool guy and it’s just a cool movie.”

Kicking off in 2013, the franchise explores a not-too-distant future in which the United States government has implemented an annual 12-hour period where violent crime, including murder, is legal.

“It’s a really cool movie,” Form pointed out. “One thing about this movie is that it’s incredible, it’s that [franchise creator James] DeMonaco always seems to know what’s going to happen politically and culturally and I think he’s done that again with this one. I don’t know how he does it.”

The Purge: Election Year was released the summer of 2016, months before the American presidential election, while The First Purge‘s marketing campaign has satirized Donald Trump’s campaign slogan and merchandise.

While the posters and trailers have made direct reference to our current administration, Form clarifies that the only similarities between the real world and the film are the governments’ unconventional decisions.

“Well, this is the first one so we’re going the other way. It is relevant in that we have an odd government that has some unusual ideas that they’re putting forth and they feel very confident that that’s the right way to go,” Form pointed out. “Our story is about a group of people who don’t agree with what the government is doing and are trying to fight against it. I don’t want to give too much away, but I don’t know what it is about DeMonaco but he’s just super, super good at figuring out where the world is going, and he’s done that here.”

The First Purge will land in theaters on July 4th.

