‘The First Purge’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Unveiled

The Purge films have transcended being merely entertaining genre films and have become a cultural touchstone representing the conflicts between our country’s elite and its treatment of those belonging to a lower socioeconomic class. The latest film in the series, The First Purge, is now in theaters and, along with its arrival, is its negative score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The review aggregator site allows critics to submit a binary “Fresh” or “Rotten” distinction along with compiled reviews, with the site calculating that 45 percent of more than 50 reviews are positive. The site claims the film “should satisfy fans of the franchise and filmgoers in the mood for violent vicarious thrills, even if its subtextual reach exceeds its grasp.”

While some critics and audiences were morbidly fascinated by the ways in which the film seemingly reflected our current political climate, some critics had too difficult a time separating fact from fiction.

Rolling Stone‘s David Fear ponders, “Who needs a coherent text when you’ve got all this American carnage to watch?”

Rather than helping flesh out the mythology that kicked off with the first film in 2013, other critics thought the film marked another missed opportunity to offer more meaningful messages about society.

Bloody Disgusting‘s Todd Gilchrist claims, “The fourth installment, a prequel designed to explain the series’ origins, feels like a culmination of its consistently undercooked social commentary, somehow serving as an equal-opportunity offender without managing to entertain anyone.”

Not all reviews are negative, with some critics considering the film the most effective blend of politics and genre cinema the franchise has created yet.

Forbes‘ Scott Mendelson points out, “It offers both an unexpected optimism and a grim acknowledgment in our current times while coating its fire-and-brimstone content within the protective cover of an established ‘general audiences’ franchise.”

The majority of reviews might be negative, but that’s not an uncommon occurrence for the franchise. The Purge has the lowest score on the site, sitting at only 38 percent positive reviews. The next film, The Purge: Anarchy, earns the highest score of the series with 56 percent. Critics ruled that there was only a slight dip in quality with the next film, as The Purge: Election Year sits at 54 percent positive reviews.

If fans aren’t wholly satisfied by this prequel, it’s possible that the TV series The Purge, coming to USA on September 4th, could offer a more compelling storyline.

The First Purge is in theaters now.

