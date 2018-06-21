Jeff Goldblum Would Happily Appear in a Sequel to ‘The Fly’

The concept of a horror movie remake often comes with the stigma of a studio merely trying to cash in on a well-known property, while some audiences forget how many quality remakes exist. One example of a remake that many consider exceeding the original is the David Cronenberg-directed The Fly starring Jeff Goldblum. 30 years later, Goldblum admitted he wouldn’t rule out possibly appearing in a sequel in the future.

“I don’t think my character would be involved because of course I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy,” Goldblum shared with Bloody Disgusting. “But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways! Who knows, I don’t know but David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I’d like to work with him again, I’ll tell you that.”

The film focused on a scientist who discovered a way to teleport matter across short distances and eventually began to experiment with transporting living tissue. Brundle entered the device willingly, though, with a fly having snuck into the machine unknowingly, the result was the human and insect DNA combining and ultimately mutating Brundle into a monstrous creation.

Cronenberg’s take on the subject matter, which was inspired by a 1957 short story of the same name and was first adapted into a film in 1958, was a big success for the horror genre. A follow-up film, The Fly II, continues the story, though neither the main cast nor Cronenberg returned. The five-issue comic series The Fly: Outbreak continued the events of The Fly II.

In 2008, Cronenberg did return to the source material by helping develop an opera inspired by his film.

“I wish I could see that opera that David Cronenberg directed,” Goldblum admitted. “I never saw that so people seem to still have fun doing something with that material. Oh, you know, who knows?”

While none of the projects came to fruition, talk of sequels emerged in the ’90s with filmmaker Renny Harlin and in the early-’00s with director Todd Lincoln, but none of the concepts came to fruition.

One of the defining components of Cronenberg’s film is the impressive practical makeup effects, yet the advancements in CGI might result in a contemporary remake utilizing cheaper special effects as opposed to attempting to recreate the impressive practical accomplishments.

