The Front Room Star Brandy Norwood Shares PSA Telling Audiences to "Get Loud"

There have been many contentious discussions about etiquette in movie theaters in recent years, due in part both to how the coronavirus pandemic impacted how viewers consume media and also the spread of social media has seen audiences chronicle their viewings on various platforms, with The Front Room star Brandy Norwood making one plea to fans: get loud. Actors making PSAs that air ahead of their own movies often ask the audience to put away their phones so as not to disrupt their fellow moviegoers, with Norwood encouraging audiences to feel all of their emotions while witnessing the terror unfold. The Front Room lands in theaters on September 6th.

The Front Room is described, "Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Norwood) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere..." Also starring in the film are Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff.

The Front Room marks the directorial feature debut of Max and Sam Eggers, brothers to The Witch and Nosferatu director Robert Eggers. While Norwood might be most known for light-hearted adventures like Cinderella or her sitcom Moesha, the horror genre isn't entirely new for the star, who previously appeared in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Interestingly, the brothers noted that Norwood's tenure as a princess dealing with a wicked stepmother had an impact on casting her for the project.

"We were looking for our wicked stepmother, and then we found her, but what we always needed was a Cinderella. And yes, of course, Brandy is a scream queen," Max Eggers previously revealed to ComicBook. "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is in my unconscious. But Cinderella, certainly, we are theater kids, we've been in many productions of Cinderella, and you needed somebody that you wanted to root for immediately."

He continued, "And I think us telling this tale ... Who is that that comes to your mind? It's Brandy. And so, when she was willing to go through this kind of thing, because that was challenging. It wasn't so much the same thing about Solange, but finding somebody who'd be willing to go through that, who wanted to be stretched in that way. And she just was such a shining light for us when we actually got to work with her."

Sam Eggers added, "And she was very committed to the role ... And I think, just like with Kathryn's and Solange's wild behavior, you needed that foundation with Brandy in Belinda. And she's in every single scene, and she was willing to go there and do anything we asked of her. And you can't ask more from an actor."

