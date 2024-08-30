The Front Room: Sam and Max Eggers Talk Growing Up With Robert Eggers

The Front Room is A24’s latest horror flick, and it’s heading to theaters in September. The upcoming film stars Brandy Norwood (Descendants: The Rise of Red) and Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), and marks the directorial debut of Max Eggers and Sam Eggers. The Eggers twins are the younger brothers of The Lighthouse director, Robert Eggers. Max co-wrote The Lighthouse with Robert and co-wrote The Front Room with Sam, so we asked him if there was a difference between working with his siblings.

“It’s very similar,” Max explained. “The great thing is that we’ve been working together our whole lives. Our mother, a theater director, had a children’s theater company. Our father was a Shakespeare professor, and we were working with Robert, his guinea pigs, forever as well. And so, it’s always been a natural thing in the creative process. And I’m just very fortunate that I have not just one great collaborator, but another great collaborator, truthfully.”

We joked to Eggers that he gave a diplomatic answer, and added we weren’t trying to make him choose between brothers.

“Personally, I think I’m the best brother,” Max joked.

“He’s the youngest, as you can tell. I’m a half an hour older,” Sam added. “He’s always the angel of anything.”

“That makes him the middle child. So, yeah,” Max pointed out.

What Is The Front Room About?

Brandy Norwood in The Front Room.

You can read the description of The Front Room here: “Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…” The film also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff.

The Eggers brothers also talked to ComicBook about casting Brandy in the role of Belinda.

“It’s funny,” Eggers began. “We were looking for our wicked stepmother, and then we found her, but what we always needed was a Cinderella. And yes, of course, Brandy is a scream queen. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is in my unconscious. But Cinderella, certainly, we are theater kids, we’ve been in many productions of Cinderella, and you needed somebody that you wanted to root for immediately.”

“And I think us telling this tale … Who is that that comes to your mind? It’s Brandy. And so, when she was willing to go through this kind of thing, because that was challenging. It wasn’t so much the same thing about Solange, but finding somebody who’d be willing to go through that, who wanted to be stretched in that way. And she just was such a shining light for us when we actually got to work with her.”

“And she was very committed to the role,” Sam added. “And I think, just like with Kathryn’s and Solange’s wild behavior, you needed that foundation with Brandy in Belinda. And she’s in every single scene, and she was willing to go there and do anything we asked of her. And you can’t ask more from an actor.”

The Front Room hits theaters on September 6th.