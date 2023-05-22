Joe Bob Briggs' World Drive-In Jamboree Heads to Las Vegas This October

After kicking off in 2021, Joe Bob Brigg's Drive-In Jamboree has gotten bigger every year, with this year seeing the event heading to Las Vegas to attempt to contain all the excitement. In honor of the spirit of the films that are honored, the World Drive-In Jamboree will also be held in October, making it the perfect way to get fans into the spirit of the spooky season. Like other years, the World Drive-In Jamboree will feature appearances by Joe Bob Briggs and Diana Prince (a.k.a. "Darcy the Mail Girl"), special screenings, in-person events, and exciting special guests. Tickets go on sale on May 22nd at 1 p.m. ET.

"This is a huge drive-in, and that's enabled us to slash admission prices for fans and have a much bigger party in the city known for its parties," Prince shared in a statement. "We'll be announcing guests and programming throughout the summer, but anyone purchasing tickets prior to June 22nd will get an early-bird discount rate. We want to fill up the West Wind with the most fanatic drive-in lovers in America."

Per press release, "The 3rd annual World Drive-In Movie Festival and Jamboree moves to Las Vegas this year, with three days of outdoor movies, music, live on-stage programming, vendors, dusk-to-dawn sleepovers, camping, barbecues, celebrity guests, cast reunions, and group walking tours led by Joe Bob Briggs, the world's most famous drive-in movie critic. (Actually the world's only drive-in movie critic.)

"The Jamboree will be held October 6th-8th at the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In, known for its famous neon archway entrance on Carey Avenue, that opened in 1966 with a Doris Day/Burt Lancaster double feature and eventually expanded to six screens that can accommodate almost a thousand cars.

"Founded by Briggs in 2021, the Jamboree has previously been held at the Mahoning Drive-In in eastern Pennsylvania and the Malco Summer Drive-In in Memphis, but this year's Executive Director Diana Prince, better known as 'Darcy the Mail Girl' on the Shudder streaming series The Last Drive-In, said 'It was time to bring the celebration out west and kick things up a notch.'

"Winners in the World Drive-In Movie Festival will be screened opening night, Friday, October 6th, and presented with Joe Bob's coveted 'Hubbie, inscribed on a vintage Chevy hubcap. Submissions for the film festival are free, and will be accepted beginning today, May 22nd, and continuing through July 14th. Rules for the competition, and instructions for online submission, are at https://filmfreeway.com/WorldDriveInMovieFestival.

"Saturday will be the traditional live double feature in the style of The Last Drive-In, with celebrity guests and ongoing commentary by Joe Bob and Darcy, but in keeping with the tradition of the show, the movie titles aren't being announced in advance.

"Sunday is the Sleepaway Camp 40th Birthday Party with a cast and crew reunion of the 1983 cult classic, followed by a dusk-to-dawn marathon of all four Sleepaway Camp movies.

"Vendor tents and celebrity signing areas will be on-site this year."

You can head to the event's official website to learn more. You can purchase tickets for the event starting May 22nd at 1 p.m. ET.

