CHVRCHES Releases Cover of Iconic The Lost Boys Song “Cry Little Sister”

The Joel Schumacher-directed vampire movie The Lost Boys has been a beloved horror movie since it was first unleashed in theaters back in 1987 for a number of reasons, one of which was its soundtrack. While the film has a number of memorable tracks, Gerard McMann’s “Cry Little Sister” would arguably be considered its theme, with synth-pop band CHVRCHES releasing a cover of the song they created for the Netflix film Nightbooks, which you can listen to above. Having recently collaborated with filmmaker John Carpenter for a series of remixes, this is only their latest instance of embracing the world of horror.

“We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved,” the group shared in a statement. “Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of CHVRCHES behind the scenes. We have talked about covering ‘Cry Little Sister’ for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first cover the group has released for a film, having previously covered “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” from Bauhaus for the Vampire Academy film. The group also contributed a song for the video game Death Stranding, though they have yet to craft a score for an entire film or TV series. The band did recently note that there were a number of franchises they’d love to contribute music to as well as being disappointed that they couldn’t make music for Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“Every time I hear X film is being made or if X sequel is coming out. I always email, ‘Can we ask?’ And then nobody ever says yes,” Lauren Mayberry shared with ComicBook.com. “So every time I hear about one, or I see the thing on Deadline and I’ll email the manager. I mean, I don’t know if this is how it works, but, ‘Can we ask them if they want something, we can make it for them?” It hasn’t worked so far, but yes.”

Iain Cook admitted, “It was sad when Stranger Things came out, I was just like, ‘F-ck, we should have done that,’” with Mayberry adding, “I know, I was like, ‘In a way, that’s rude.’ I was like, ‘You’ve really come so close to our grass with your mower, but you have not allowed us to cut this grass,’ but one day.”

Netflix’s Nightbooks is now streaming.

What do you think of the cover? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!