The Lost Boys TV Series Recasting All But Two Roles

It looks like The CW‘s The Lost Boys reboot is going back to the drawing board once again. According to a new report from Deadline, the entire existing cast of the pilot episode has been released from their contracts, outside of Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro. The pair will co-star in a reworked pilot, which is expected to film by the end of this year.

Rahimi was cast as Stella, a character originally played by Jami Gertz in the Lost Boys movie. Described as “carefree and Californian, Stella has an immediate spark with Michael, but she’s not single: Her boyfriend is the sexy, dangerous and immortal vampire David. And now she’ll have to choose between the living and the undead.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shapiro was cast as David (originally played by Kiefer Sutherland), who has been dubbed “every inch a rock star, bad-boy vampire. The leader of a vampire gang, he’s wildly in love with Stella, who’s the only one who can control him.”

The cast of the Lost Boys pilot originally included Tyler Posey, Kiele Sanchez, Cheyenne Haynes, and Haley Tju. It is unclear at this point who will replace that cast.

The CW’s version of The Lost Boys has been in various stages of development since 2016, with iZombie‘s Rob Thomas initially creating the project as an anthology series. This most recent version was not expected to serve as an anthology, but Thomas is still signed on as an executive producer, alongside Heather Mitchell, Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley. The report outlines that The CW loved this pilot’s script, but that “not all elements” came together, “including casting”.

For fans of The Lost Boys – or just of the vampire world in general – this will probably be some disappointing news. The most recent iteration of the pilot was helmed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and was poised to be a unique take on the source material.

“Well, I don’t want to get in trouble, the CW police come to my house right now or anything, because it does have a lot of neat, surprising twists in it.” Hardwicke told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Really cool layers that the writer, Heather Mitchell, who’s from Shondaland, by the way, has layered in and updated it. Of course, The Lost Boys was so fun, but it was very white, so we have a much more diverse cast, much more reflective of society, shall we say? Really interesting new faces. And we do have Laddie there. We have a fun little Laddie, and we have a lot of cool stuff. Visually, it’s quite stunning. I can’t wait. Fingers crossed. I think you’ll like it.”

What do you think of the latest update surrounding The CW’s Lost Boys reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!