The Munsters Family Assembles in New Rob Zombie Set Photo

We love it when directors share set updates, which Rob Zombie has been doing frequently since his Munsters movie went into production. The beloved sitcom family made their debut in 1964, and the show spawned a spin-off series as well as some movies, but it's been quite a while since the spooky clan has been recreated. Zombie is known for horror films such as House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween (2007), but his version of the Munsters will be a little more family-friendly. In fact, it was revealed earlier this year that the movie will be rated PG for "macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language." This week, Zombie shared some new set photos that featured himself with Jeff Daniel Phillips (Herman Munster), Sheri Moon Zombie (Lily Munster), and Daniel Roebuck (Grandpa Munster).

"💀Greetings from Budapest!💀Heading into the weekend with my very own Monster Squad... I mean Munster Squad! 🦇 Dig these 3 groovy ghoulies! 🦇 #themunsters #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danroebuck #toanewworldofgodsandmunsters," Zombie captioned the post. "GO GREEN! 💚🦇," Phillips commented. "💜💜💜," Sheri Moon Zombie added. "Oh wow. LOVE this photo," Roebuck added. You can check out their picture below:

"I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That's all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it's a drama," Roebuck previously said. "If all goes well and people really like, maybe we'll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they'll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it."

In addition to the actors featured in the photo, the upcoming Munsters movie will include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy as Igor. Zombie has also shared that horror icon Elvira (aka Cassandra Peterson) is a part of the cast along with LOST star Jorge Garcia, who will appear in the film as Floop, an all-new character described as a "hunchback assistant" to Dr. Wolfgang and "Herman Munster's best buddy."

