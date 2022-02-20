The Munsters: Rob Zombie’s Latest Tease is Cryptic and Surprising

The Munsters were a loveable yet spooky family that had their own sitcom from 1964 to 1966. The Munsters spawned a spin-off series as well as some movies, and the family will soon be returning thanks to House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween (2007) director, Rob Zombie. The movie is currently in production and Zombie has been sharing casting updates along the way. Yesterday, the rocker-turned-filmmaker took to Instagram to share another fun update, and this one involved some classic Halloween candy.

“Dig these killer candy boxes from my new film THE MUNSTERS by @petebregman . #themunsters #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danroebuck #robzombie,” Zombie wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Earlier this month, Zombie revealed that LOST star Jorge Garcia will appear in the film, playing the part of Floop, an all-new character described as a “hunchback assistant” to Dr. Wolfgang and “Herman Munster’s best buddy.” Garcia joins a cast that includes frequent collaborators Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster.

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck previously shared with Horror Geek Life. . “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

Other confirmed cast members for the film include Richard Brake, another Zombie staple, as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang as well as original Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy as Igor, and Catherine Schell (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Space: 1999) as Zoya Krupp.

The Munsters does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to debut on Peacock this year.