The Nun 2 Confirms Production Start and Director

✖

Earlier this week, The Conjuring fans were given the good news that a sequel to 2017's The Nun was officially moving forward, with today seeing franchise creator James Wan taking to Instagram to confirm that production had officially started on the follow-up. Few details are known about the new film, though Wan did confirm that Bonnie Aarons was returning to reprise her role as the demonic creature and that the movie will be directed by Michael Chaves, who has also helmed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The Nun 2 doesn't currently have a released date.

"NUN 2 - moving into production. With [Michael Chaves] directing. Welcome back Michael and [Bonnie Aarons] to [The Conjuring Universe]. Here are some pics of Bonnie haunting me on The Conjuring 2 set," Wan captioned the photos.

In the original film, "When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned."

In the five years since the original film hit theaters, few details have emerged about a sequel or the narrative threads it would continue to explore. One of the last teases we got of the narrative came from franchise producer Peter Safran back in 2019.

"I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie," Safran shared with Entertainment Weekly. "We have a really fun storyline for that teed up, so I think that that's the next one that will be written."

He continued, "After Annabelle 2, we said, 'We've told several families-in-danger in a possessed environment [films]. We really wanted to go far away from that in terms of its look, its feel, the geography, the landscape, everything. Once we knew that people were truly interested in The Nun we said, 'This is a perfect opportunity to take it outside of America, to take it outside of what people are familiar with, and really place it in a unique environment.' [We] went over there and shot in Transylvania at those incredible hooded-door castles."

In this regard, we can assume that The Nun 2 will similarly blend the lines between the horror and action-adventure genres. Stay tuned for details on the film's release date.

Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!