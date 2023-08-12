The Nun II Director Teases It's the "Most Violent" Conjuring Movie Yet

New Line Cinema is getting ready to release the next big film in The Conjuring franchise with their sequel to the hit horror film, The Nun, and fans are ready to see what scares lay ahead. From everything we've seen in the first trailer for The Nun II, it looks like the people behind-the-scenes of the film are trying to up the scare factor. The Nun II director Michael Chaves reveals that this film will feature even more violence than the first.

The Nun II Director Teases Upcoming Sequel

It seems that The Nun II will be even more violent than the original, at least according to the director. In a new interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), Chaves teases that the film takes the violence to the next level.

"I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this, when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie," Chavez revealed to the magazine. "It's always a delicate balance. It's definitely scary, it's 100% delivered on that. Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this."

What is The Nun II About?

The Nun II is described as follows, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") directs, from a screenplay by lan Goldberg & Richard Naing ("Eli" "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

The Nun II will arrive in theaters on September 8th.

What do you think about Chaves' comments? Will you be watching The Nun II when it finally arrives in theaters? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!