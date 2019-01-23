‘The Predator’ Concept Artist Shares Rejected Human Hybrid Hunter Design

No matter how you felt about Shane Black‘s The Predator reboot, there’s no denying the movie had some cool designs for the classic villain. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we’ve gotten a glimpse at an unused concept for the Ultimate Predator.

Shared by concept artist Jared Krichevsky, this look shows what could have been a “Human-Predator hybrid.”

“Predator-Human hybrid design done for the latest Predator movie. Wasn’t on the show for very long but it was a delight to get to be a part of even in some fashion,” Krichevsky wrote.

Bloody Disgusting calls this early look “as cringeworthy as the dinosaur-human hybrids toyed with for Jurassic Park,” but they put that blame on the filmmakers, not Krichevsky, who has a vast and impressive body of work.

Krichevsky has served as the concept artist on an array of films, including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Hunger Games: Mockingly – Part 1, Ghostbusters (2016), Wonder Woman, It, and Ready Player One. He’s also credited as the creature designer on The Wolverine, I, Frankenstein, Maleficent, Edge of Tomorrow, and Rampage, to name a few. He even worked as both a creature designer and concept artist for multiple episodes of Stranger Things.

In the end, The Predator opted to go for an Ultimate Predator that was an “amalgamation of DNA from all of the universe’s greatest warriors.”

“It sounds stupid on paper, but what ended up on screen was pretty badass,” Bloody Disgusting explains.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Black discussed the new hybrid creature in more detail.

“If the [ultimate] predator was to be an amalgam of, not just an ordinary predator, but also a collection of traits garnered from the various most powerful species that they’ve hunted, then you basically would have one that is stronger, faster, and smarter,” he explained.

“We finally got an image that we liked, which captures this very canny, very cunning, and effortlessly powerful, savage predator. One of the only quibbles that I’ve had with some of the past predators is that, if you’re not careful, it can look like a guy in a football suit; big, bulky guy just stomping around. I wanted a certain more graceful, more light, more athletic quality, literally like a predator. If you watch a cheetah, it’s not clunky.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

The Predator is currently available for home-viewing on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.