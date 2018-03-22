‘The Predator’ Being Released in 3D, Teaser Coming Soon

In hopes of giving fans the best movie possible, The Predator is currently undergoing reshoots, despite fans being unaware how these new scenes will impact the original concept. When sharing news about the activity, co-writer Fred Dekker shared a photo from the set while also confirming that the film will be released in 3D.

Dekker’s photo doesn’t reveal much about what to expect from the film, but when a fan asked if the movie would be converted to 3D, the filmmaker confirmed it would. This also reveals that, rather than being shot in 3D, it would undergo a post-conversion process. Dekker also included the good news that fans can expect to see a teaser in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, it was announced that the film’s release date was pushed back from August 3rd to September 14th, but it was unclear if this shift was related to the reshoots.

Fans have patiently awaited details about the production, with only various members of the cast and crew offering small teases of what to expect.

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever,” star Thomas Jane shared with Shadow Nation. “But we’re all f—ing crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shellshocked, PTSD… soldiers. We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out…this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this…somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too.”

The last film in the franchise, Predators took place on a distant planet, yet The Predator returns the action to earth.

“And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics,” Jane continued. “They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘f–k that man, let’s go kill these f–king Predators ourselves’ and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there.”

The film is directed by Shane Black. Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Edward James-Olmos, Trevante Rhodes, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, and Yvonne Strahovski also star.

Fans will see the mayhem for themselves when The Predator hits theaters on September 14th.

Are you more interested in The Predator knowing that it will be available in 3D? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, DirectorFredDekker]