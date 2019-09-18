New The Purge Season 2 Trailer Focuses on the Aftermath of the Deadly Event

Since The Purge debuted in 2013, the film series and TV adaptation have focused primarily on the horrifying events of the fictional tradition in which all crime is legal for 12 hours, though the upcoming Season Two of the TV series will spend more time expanding on how this dystopia functions the other 364 days of the year. Of course, the series is sure to make good on the promise of its title, delivering plenty of glimpses into the terror unfolding on the annual event, but, as evidenced in the above trailer, we learn more about the types of people who participate in the event and what could lead them to cause chaos without permission. Check out the trailer above before the season premieres on October 15th.

Based on the hit movie franchise, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season Two explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. Premiering this fall on USA Network, the second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before in to what the Purge world looks like the other 364 days of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season is set to star Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son), Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back), Rochelle Aytes, and Chelle Ramos. Their characters descriptions are as follows:

Luke will play Marcus Moore, an accomplished professional with a loving wife (Aytes’ “Michelle”) and a beautiful house whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an assassin breaks into his house on Purge night.

Martini will portray Ryan Grant. Unassuming yet laser-focused, Ryan spends his entire year precisely preparing for a massive once-a-year Purge heist with his long-time crew.

Nuñez will play Esme Carmona. A top employee at an NFFA surveillance center, Esme has dedicated her life to spotting crimes and digitally tagging lawbreakers.

Allen is Ben. A clean-cut, fraternity member from a middle-class suburban family, Ben’s life changes forever when he goes out on Purge night for the first time.

Ramos is Sara. From the look of things, Sara is a tough Cop or military servicewoman.

In addition to this new season of the series, fans can also look forward to a fifth film in the original franchise moving forward.

The Purge Season Two premieres on October 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!