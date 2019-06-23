The Purge Season 2 Gets First Cast Members and Character Details

Last fall, USA Network renewed The Purge television series for a second season and now new details are emerging about the cast for the upcoming second season.

According to Deadline, Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back) have been cast as series regulars. Luke will play Marcus Moore, a professional with a loving wife and lovely home whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when his home is broken into on Purge night. Martini will play Ryan Grant, a man who spends the entire year planning a massive Purge heist with his crew while Nuñez plays NFFA surveillance center employee Esme Carmona who is dedicated to spotting crimes while Allen plays fraternity member Ben who goes out on Purge night for the first time.

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political part, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive each night.

The series kicked off in 2013 with the film The Purge, which inspired three sequels to date with a fourth — The Purge 5, set to be the final installment — in the works. The film franchise was created by James DeMonaco, who also helped develop the television series.

“James DeMonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season One of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” producer Jason Blum shared when the second season announcement was made. “We are thrilled to embark on Season Two and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

DeMonaco serves as executive producer on The Purge along with Thomas Kelly, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier.