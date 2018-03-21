Auction Offers Original Items From Stanley Kubrick Films, Including ‘The Shining’ Jacket

Thanks to the internet, movie fans have been afforded new opportunities to connect with collectors of Hollywood memorabilia in ways that were previously much more difficult, even earning opportunities to purchase rare items. Stanley Kubrick‘s former assistant, Emilio D’Alessandro, has recently offered up a variety of items from the director’s films, including one-of-a-kind items from The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, and A Clockwork Orange.

Possibly the most iconic item is the jacket worn by Jack Nicholson in The Shining, which the site describes, “This jacket is one of the most iconic stage outfits of American and universal cinema. Nicholson wears this jacket throughout much of the film, as he slowly descended into madness during his stay with his family at the Overlook Hotel.”

Other items available from the film include rugs from the hotel, keychains, and various promotional photos and posters.

Rivaling the unique coat would be a print of the film itself, which includes deleted footage never seen in any release of the movie.

This extended version of the film is described, “Long cut of the original film The Shining containing the scene in which Wendy, played by Shelley Alexis Duvall, carries Danny, played by little Danny Lloyd. These cuts, given by Kubrick to D’Alessandro, are particularly rare because the director notoriously burned all the leftovers at the conclusion of the editing.”

While The Shining is considered by many to be one of the best horror films of all time, this wasn’t always the common opinion, with author of the source novel Stephen King being so disappointed with it that he helped develop a TV miniseries of the story in the ’90s.

“When Kubrick’s film came out, it sounds controversial to say it now, but every review was bad. Literally, if there had been a Rotten Tomatoes then, it probably would have gotten 15%,” miniseries director Mick Garris told ComicBook.com of his adaptation. “It’s because those people had read the book first. If you read the book first, that’s what it’s about, is the alcoholism and the humanity of a guy losing his humanity. That pressure cooker that’s going to blow, that this is a guy saddled by guilt and alcoholism. Whereas Kubrick’s film, at the time, I really was not a fan of the movie at all and I didn’t know anyone who was, but it resonated with young people like teenagers and everything.”

You can head to Aste Bolaffi to bid on these unique items.

