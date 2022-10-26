The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" Photos Tease Death Note, The Babadook, and Westworld Parodies

During The Simpsons' annual "Treehouse of Horror" episodes that debut every Halloween, the animated series draws inspiration from all corners of pop culture to lampoon, but in the case of this year's "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII," there's a running theme that each vignette is inspired by literature. Rather than being a straightforward adaptation of the source material, however, The Simpsons will be putting their own spins on Westworld, Death Note, and the 2014 film The Babadook, which features a children's book exploring a monstrous figure. The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" will be debuting this Sunday, October 30th on FOX.

The episode is described, "In a book-themed trilogy, Marge's resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa tries to save the planet through an anime murder spree, and in a segment that breaks Matt Groening's biggest rule: Homer learns he's not the man he thought he was."

Check out the first photos from The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" below before the episode premieres on Sunday, October 30th.