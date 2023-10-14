The Strangers Trilogy Gets Official Poster

The Strangers was released back in 2008, and it took ten years for the horror film to finally get a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night. Now, the franchise is returning in the form of not just one new movie, but an entire trilogy. All three films have already been shot and will be released next year. The Strangers: Chapter 1 stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, and Rachel Shenton. This week, a new poster for the trilogy was released.

You can read a description of the new The Strangers here: "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films." You can view the poster below:

(Photo: Lionsgate Entertainment)

Renny Harlin Talks The Strangers:

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Harlin spoke about his plans for the new trilogy and teased the films will have nods to the original 2008 movie.

"I have to say that the original Strangers is one of my favorite horror films ever," Harlin shared. "I remember seeing it and not knowing anything about it and being just blown away that how random it's violence is, how these people get into a city situation which they don't understand at all. And us as the audience keep wondering why. And we realized like you said, it's just because they happen to be home in that house. And that's exactly what we are exploring."

He continued, "For me, it was very important to give the fans of the original film, give them the same experience. Obviously, the movie is not a carbon copy in any way, but it definitely has a similar story of two young people in an environment that should be cozy and safe and turns out to be a night of all nightmares. And I think it was very important to give the fans the similar experience that they enjoyed the first time. And then those who don't know anything about the original can come here just with no expectations, give them something that will blow their socks off."

"I, as a fan of the original film, I wanted something that feels familiar, feels, truthful to the original. And then we obviously, we made a second movie and a third movie at the same time because we wanted to explore the reasons behind this. I feel like myself, and I'm sure a lot of the people who love the original film were asking the question, like, 'Why did this happen?' and 'Who were these people?' and 'Where did they come from?' and 'Where are they going next?' and that's the kind of answers that I wanted to explore in the second and the third movie and just go beyond what the original movie was."

No official release date for The Strangers: Chapter 1 has been confirmed, but the movie and its two sequels will be released in 2024.