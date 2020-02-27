The Turning Lands on Home Video With Alternate Ending

The early months of the year often see movie studios releasing projects that they don’t have much confidence in, as audiences are often focused on the various awards ceremonies that celebrate the previous year’s accomplishments, which The Turning seemingly confirmed earlier this year, as it sits at only 12% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Some of the criticisms came from the film’s disappointing ending, but with the film now coming to home video, it brings with it the promise of an alternate ending, which could improve the experience. The Turning lands on Digital HD on April 7th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 21st.

The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The home video release includes the following features:

“Behind The Turning” featurette

Alternate ending

Deleted scenes

Rotten Tomatoes described the film, “Stylish but muddled, this misbegotten adaptation of Henry James’ classic novel will send horror-hungry viewers Turning to the source material instead.” Audience ratings weren’t much better, with more than 2,000 ratings being only 14% positive. Additionally, when the film opened in theaters, it earned the rare F CinemaScore, which fewer than two dozen films have earned in the 40 years since the organization was created.

Despite these poor reviews, hopefully fans aren’t entirely turned off from the experience, as the horror genre often scores poor reviews even when it resonates strongly with audiences. With the film becoming available on home video, it will now be accessible to audiences with a lower price point, allowing them to witness the adventure with lower stakes and possibly resulting in a warmer reception.

Fans of Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw might be disappointed to see this adaptation have such a disappointing performance, though the novella will serve as the inspiration for the second season of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, which will be titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The original story takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion, where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

The Turning lands on Digital HD on April 7th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 21st.

Will you be checking out the film on home video? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!