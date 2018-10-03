‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Announces Start of Production With New Trailer

It looks like the newest era of The Twilight Zone is officially becoming a reality.

CBS All Access recently released a new teaser for the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, which previews what fans can expect in the new era of the series. A montage of footage from the original series is shown, as the video highlights that The Twilight Zone initially premiered exactly fifty-nine years ago today. From there, the video goes into a version of the Jordan Peele-narrated teaser released last month, before showing brief footage of a slate being struck on set.

The slate can be seen in front of some sort of diner set, and reveals that The First Purge director Gerard McMurray will be directing that particular installment. Mathias Herndl, whose filmography includes Wayward Pines and Halloween: Resurrection, will serve as the cinematographer.

The new series, which is executive produced by Peele and Simon Kinberg, aims to be a sort of cultural reflection, while acknowledging the legacy of its predecessor.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared in an interview. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone will debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.