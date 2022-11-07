Less than a month after it debuted on the service, Netflix has confirmed that the Ryan Murphy-created The Watcher will be getting a sophomore season. Premiering right in the middle of October and at a time in which audiences were primed for unsettling content, the series became one of the most talked-about new series of the Halloween season, with the events chronicled in the first season feeling all the more disturbing knowing that it drew inspirations from real-world events. Whether a second season will conclude an overall trajectory or if this is merely the beginning of a long-running and open-ended narrative is yet to be seen. Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of The Watcher.

In The Watcher, "Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There's a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock's house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There's Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's, who makes them feel like they don't really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don't seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out."

This isn't the only October debut that has been renewed for a follow-up season, as another Murphy project that dominated social media was DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was renewed for two more seasons. That series will take an anthology route, however, and explore "other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher," Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix shared in a statement about the renewals. "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

