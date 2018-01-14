‘The Wicker Man’ Roller Coaster Coming to the U.K.

Have you ever dreamed about experiencing the uniquely-terrifying events of The Wicker Man? No? Well, Alton Towers is making it a reality anyway, in the form of a roller coaster.

The U.K. theme park recently announced their plans for a The Wicker Man roller coaster, which shares its name with both the Christopher Lee classic and the so-bad-it’s-good Nicolas Cage reboot. You can check out a video announcing the roller coaster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEW FOR 2018: Wicker Man at Alton Towers Resort. The world’s first rollercoaster experience fusing wood and fire. #wickermanride https://t.co/3UnVEc9VEX pic.twitter.com/lrNvReoTyq — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) January 8, 2018

If you’re unfamiliar with both films, they follow a detective whose case leads him to a mysterious female-run pagan island, which is revealed to be taking part in human sacrifices. While the roller coaster will take some narrative liberties from the films, it promises to be pretty terrifying, as it is “the world’s first rollercoaster experience fusing fire and wood.”

“Wicker Man is a multisensory rite of passage guaranteed to get your heart pumping and senses tingling!” Alton Towers’ website writes. “Join the chosen ones on the world’s most immersive rollercoaster experience to date, unifying cutting edge special effects with classic wooden coaster technology for the first time!

The chosen ones can climb on-board the Beornen’s works train passing further into their secretive world, splintering around a labyrinth of twisted track. The burning embers light the path as the train hurtles towards the six-storey high flaming effigy. Speeding towards the Wicker Man, he spectacularly ignites into flames as the train bursts through his chest three times.

Wicker Man is the UK’s first new wooden coaster built in over 20 years, a globally unique experience that will reconnect riders with the primal essence of rollercoasters.”

While the Wicker Man coaster isn’t set to debut until this spring, it’s clear that Alton Towers is going above and beyond to promote it, even revealing a poster designed by Stranger Things artist Kyle Lambert.

Our latest blog post explores the breathtaking #wickermanride poster, created by Stranger Things artist @kylelambert https://t.co/I7l443vmBg pic.twitter.com/THazn8yTJD — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) January 9, 2018

And if you’re wondering (understandably so) how the wood roller coaster won’t actually catch on fire, Alton Towers appears to already have that covered.

“We’ve worked with industry experts to ensure that our guests do not come in contact with the fire at any time,” Alton Towers’ health and safety director, Steve Woods, says in a recent video on Twitter. “Much of what will appear to be real fire is actually an illusion created by special effects. So, there is absolutely no danger to our guests in those areas.”

Alton Towers’ Wicker Man roller coaster is set to debut sometime this spring. And don’t worry, bees will not be included.