The X-Files Animated Series in the Works

As many live-action productions continue to be affected by COVID-19, FOX is currently taking a page out of Star Trek's book and turning to animation for a future X-Files comedy series. The new animated series is currently titled as The X-Files: Albuquerque and will reportedly focus on even mysteries too weird for Mulder and Scully. The series will be executive produced by X-Files creator Chris Carter with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko attached to write and serve as fellow EPs. X-Files revival producer Gabe Rotter will also be involved and the animation will be handled by Bento Box, according to a report from Variety.

At this point, neither series stars David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson are involved with The X-Files: Albuquerque.

The X-Files is a popular franchise for FOX, running for nine seasons on the network and getting two theatrical film installments. The series was later revived for shorter episode orders of Seasons 10 and 11 on the network.

The animation studio Bento Box currently handles production for Bob's Burgers and Duncanville on FOX, as well as Central Park for Apple TV+, Hoops for Netflix, and many other series for Adult Swim, SYFY, and Comedy Central.

This announcement will likely be met with excitement from many fans, but there are still people clamoring for another proper revival of the franchise with original stars Duchovny and Anderson involved. Anderson herself publicly declared that she is done with playing the character of Scully after wrapping up The X-Files Season 11.

Carter previously spoke with Digital Spy about the possibility of returning to the franchise for Season 12, even if Scully doesn't play a part in the narrative.

"I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without," said Carter. "I'm sorry to see her go, I've never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It's the end of something, I don't know if it's the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here."

Duchovny on the other hand made it clear that he is open to a return should the story and timing work out.

"It seems like it was set up, like most television shows," Duchovny explained about a possible future while appearing on This Morning after the Season 11 finale. "I know nothing. I could lie to you and make it up."

