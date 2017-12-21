‘Tremors 6’ Now Has an Official Title

It’s a good time to be a Tremors fan, as both a TV series and new film are on the way, the latter of which just got an official title. Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell just received a PG-13 rating for creature violence, gore, crude humor, and language. The film is slated to be released in May of 2018.

In the film, “Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the artic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom — but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!”

Since the series started in 1990, Gross has remained the only member of the original cast to have appeared in all six films. Kevin Bacon starred in the original film yet hasn’t appeared in any of its sequels. The actor recently finished shooting a pilot for a TV series based on the characters.

Unfortunately, despite Gross’ prominence in the films, he will not be appearing in the TV series.

“For Tremors fans who have been asking, ‘Will Kevin Bacon return to do the films?’ or ‘Is your Burt Gummer character going to be in Kevin’s series?’ I think we can say with a good deal of certainty that the answer to both questions is ‘no,’” Gross shared on his Facebook page. “The series is currently shooting in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico, and I have no other details.”

The original Tremors is considered a cult classic monster movie, but upon initial release, the film failed to impress critics or fans. This disappointment was what prevented Bacon from reprising his role in any of the film’s sequels.

“I was like – why would I make a sequel of a bomb?” Bacon revealed to Screen Daily earlier this year. “That makes no sense to me. I am not going to make another movie that’s not going to do well at the box office. That is not a good career move.”

Despite it feeling like a bad career move at the time, the actor also pointed out he’s been interested in reviving the role ever since the first installment.

“It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later,” Bacon confessed. “It (Tremors) is a really good movie.”

The pilot episode for the planned SYFY series also stars Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), Emily Tremaine (Vinyl) and Megan Ketch (American Gothic). Vincenzo Natali directs the pilot, having previously directed episodes of Westworld, American Gods andThe Strain.

